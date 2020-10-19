Skagen autumn version











Skagen is a small Danish seaside town, popular with tourists, located in the North Jutland region on the northern tip of the island of Vendsyssel-Thy. But Skagen is also the name of a jewelry brand born in the USA on the initiative of Henrik and Charlotte Jorst, a couple who moved from Denmark to the United States in 1986. The idea was to propose Danish design for jewels at a price super accessible. The idea worked and, above all, the American group Fossil liked it, which bought the brand in 2012. In short, Danish inspiration, stars and stripes business.



Among the Skagen novelties for autumn winter 2020 there are a series of bijoux with a very simple and clean design. They are made of stainless steel, with the addition of blue cubic zirconia, or synthetic pearls. In short, materials that serve to keep the price at a few tens of euros or dollars. On the other hand, they are jewels strong enough to be worn every day.

















