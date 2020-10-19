ANELLI, , COLLANE — October 19, 2020 at 4:00 am

Skagen autumn version




Skagen is a small Danish seaside town, popular with tourists, located in the North Jutland region on the northern tip of the island of Vendsyssel-Thy. But Skagen is also the name of a jewelry brand born in the USA on the initiative of Henrik and Charlotte Jorst, a couple who moved from Denmark to the United States in 1986. The idea was to propose Danish design for jewels at a price super accessible. The idea worked and, above all, the American group Fossil liked it, which bought the brand in 2012. In short, Danish inspiration, stars and stripes business.

Bracciale Skagen
Bracciale Skagen

Among the Skagen novelties for autumn winter 2020 there are a series of bijoux with a very simple and clean design. They are made of stainless steel, with the addition of blue cubic zirconia, or synthetic pearls. In short, materials that serve to keep the price at a few tens of euros or dollars. On the other hand, they are jewels strong enough to be worn every day.
Collana con pendente con zirconia cubica azzurra
Collana con pendente con zirconia cubica azzurra

Orecchini Skagen con zirconia cubica azzurra
Orecchini Skagen con zirconia cubica azzurra
Bracciale in acciaio con perla sintetica
Bracciale in acciaio con perla sintetica
Pendente in acciaio con perla sintetica
Pendente in acciaio con perla sintetica

Orecchini in acciaio con perle sintetiche
Orecchini in acciaio con perle sintetiche







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *