









The second quarter of the year was also favorable for Gismondi 1754, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (formerly Aim) list which voluntarily reports its financial results on a quarterly basis. Result: in the second quarter of 2022, Gismondi 1754 reported a considerable increase in revenues. Sales were 3.5 million euros, up 39% compared to the second quarter of 2021. This figure brings the overall consolidated result for the first half of 2022 to over 7 million euros, with a growth of 79.8 % compared to the corresponding period 2021.



Specifically, the Genoese jewelery company credits the growth in the second quarter of 2022 mainly to sales in the wholesale channel, both at European level (+ 94%), in the USA (+ 85%) and in the Middle East (+ 100%). The results of the shop in St. Moritz were also positive, with 407 thousand euros in sales, and that shop in Portofino, with sales up to almost 200 thousand euros. Despite a slight decline in the second quarter, special sales nevertheless showed growth in the first half of 2022 equal to + 19% and remain a strategic channel for the company.

We are extremely satisfied with the Company’s performance. Even in the first half of the year, the numbers show that the direction we have taken is consistent with our development plan. Despite the period of great economic and political instability, we were able to once again improve the sales figure by almost 80% compared to the half year of a year ago. Our jewels are increasingly appreciated and this was also testified by the recent prestigious awards obtained at The Couture in Las Vegas last month. The second half has already started very well, both for the wholesale channel and for the retail channel, and we can see this not only from the numbers, but also from the continuous demand and attention that our brand has on a global level.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754














