Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presented 88 new jewels.

Thailand has long been one of the world’s jewelry hubs. This is also evident in the jewels designed by Sirivannavari. The creative director of the Maison, also active in the fashion world, is Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who likes to do things in style. The 88 new high jewelry pieces were presented in Bangkok at an evening attended by, among others, Heart Evangelista and Miss World 2025, Suchata Chuangsri. The jewels are part of the Treasure of Dreams, the third collaboration between Sirivannavari and Beauty Gems, the Thai company that created the collection.



The jewels feature floral and geometric motifs, but also have clear oriental influences, with extensive use of diamonds and precious stones: necklaces, rings, earrings, and brooches are truly worthy of a treasure. Like The Royal Lovebird Brooch, a unique piece composed of rubies, diamonds, white gold, diamonds, including a 5.73-carat round diamond, and rubies, the jewel reproduces a traditional three-dimensional Thai cage. Crafted in white gold with an openwork design, it features diamond motifs inspired by traditional decorations. Inside, a small ruby-set bird rests on a swinging perch, ready to take flight as soon as the cage doors, equipped with a special mechanism, are opened, creating the illusion of a real moving cage.



Another exceptional piece is the Purest Rose Brooch, a jewel that pays homage to Queen Mother Sirikit through the Queen Sirikit Rose flower. The brooch is composed of 696 diamonds, both square-cut and fancy-cut, for a total of 50.22 carats, set using the invisible setting technique. The Grace Necklace & Earrings set features teardrop-shaped turquoise stones of varying sizes, arranged in a radiant circular design, interspersed with peach-pink morganite gemstones for a striking color contrast. Sparkling diamonds enhance their brilliance, evoking the image of raindrops suspended in the breeze.



Undoubtedly, a piece of fine jewelry that captures the compositional and craftsmanship skills of the Thai industry is the Endless Love Necklace & Earrings, featuring diamonds and sapphires of varying colors set in white gold with soft ribbons tied in bows, delicately resting on the neck and ears. Diamonds and gems. The Royal Melodorum Melodrama Necklace, Earrings & Ring, on the other hand, focuses on white and yellow. The set is inspired by a flower native to Thailand, the three-petaled Melodorum, sourced from the princess’s garden. The jewels combine diamonds with 600 yellow sapphires for a total of 92.66 carats.



Among the many jewels, the Majestic Paon Earrings & Twinkle Daydream Diamond Earrings, inspired by birds, stand out. The two pairs of earrings use a carefully selected spectrum of gemstones, perfectly matched in color: diamonds, blue sapphires, rubies, and pearls.

