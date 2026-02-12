The Thai Princess’s first jewelry boutique opens in the Emporium luxury mall.

Sirivannavari opens her first jewelry boutique on the M floor of the Emporium, a luxury shopping mall in Bangkok. The new space features creations by Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the Maison’s creative director. The jewelry is inspired by the floral beauty of the Asian country, particularly the lamduan, a native flower known for its delicately blooming triangular petals. The boutique’s architecture interprets this theme through a transparent glass structure, shaped like three symmetrical and gently curved petals, creating a modern aesthetic.



The soft lines of the petals exude a sense of warmth and luxury, with a design centered around the use of teak wood and stainless steel. Teak, Thailand’s indigenous luxury wood, has been bleached to a delicate shade, blending a modern style with the warmth of Thai tradition. Stainless steel adds a subtle industrial touch. The floor features matte gold trim decorated with a motif inspired by lamduan petals. One wall features a large petal-shaped structure made of molded fiber and finished with a classic French technique, plâtre de Paris, in a delicate combination of creamy white and warm taupe.



The reception area showcases local Thai woodwork combined with cutting-edge printing technologies, creating a peacock-tail-inspired motif. At the center, a glass dome displays the boutique’s most iconic pieces. Completing the interior concept is a custom-made, hand-woven carpet that echoes lamduan petals in layered, nuanced patterns. The boutique was designed to showcase the brand’s High Jewelry creations, starting with the latest collection, Treasure of Dreams, born from the collaboration with Beauty Gems.

