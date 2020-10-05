Sinuously fringed Breil











Sinuously tempting: Breil‘s new collection is still aimed at a young audience, perhaps even a little transgressive and rebellious. The Sinuous collection focuses on design and the unconventional image of the brand. Necklaces, earrings and bracelets are, as always, suitable for the more casual look. But Breil also introduces a golden version which, as in the case of the bracelet, can also be worn with a more formal dress or on more demanding occasions. The bijoux are made of steel in the silver or Ip gold version.



The Sinuous collection includes two necklaces. The first has a five-fringed pendant with shiny elements, the second has a fringe with seven chains of different lengths, embellished with small elements in polished steel. The bracelets play with a five-chain structure, and with fringes are also the earrings formed by seven thin chains with elements in polished steel. Furthermore, earrings can be separated into two elements: in the office, for example, you can wear only the single button and reserve the fringes for the evening. Finally, Sinuous also includes a flexible golden bracelet that has a certain volume.

















