Simon Teakle’s stellar vintage jewels




Not everyone likes the jewels of the latest collection, or those related to the fashion of the moment. On the contrary, there are those who love jewels that have a history behind them, created by great fashion houses, perhaps owned by famous women. In short, the type of jewelry that is often sold at auction by the major companies specializing in auction sales. Jewels that, however, can be purchased even without participating in one of the Magnificent Jewels auctions that are held periodically in Geneva, or in Hong Kong, London and New York. This type of jewelry is the specialty of Simon Teakle, who sells them in his boutique in Greenwich (London) or online, on platforms such as Moda Operandi.

Spilla con diamanti su conchiglia di Verdura
Spilla con diamanti su conchiglia di Verdura

Teakle is an internationally known figure in the jewelry industry. Not surprisingly, before setting up on his own he worked at Christie’s for twenty years, managing the New York department. He has contributed to the sale of many of the most important precious stones and private collections, including the Agra diamond, Indore diamonds, Salimah Aga Khan’s jewels, Rockefeller Sapphire, Eva Peron’s jewels. Teakle is also a qualified gemologist and has managed many of the most important collections of precious stones and jewelry in the world, including The Agra Diamond, The Rockefeller Sapphire and jewelry belonging to Eva Peron, Doris Duke and Elizabeth Taylor.

Bracciale di Jean Mahie in oro giallo 22 carati
Bracciale di Jean Mahie in oro giallo 22 carati
Bracciale con nappe in oro 18 carati e turchesi
Bracciale con nappe in oro 18 carati e turchesi
Bracciale in oro 18 carati e turchese
Bracciale in oro 18 carati e turchese
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo 18 carati e diamanti di Cartier
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo 18 carati e diamanti di Cartier
Collana con cordoncino in oro tipo regata e diamanti
Collana con cordoncino in oro tipo regata e diamanti

Spilla a forma di cavalluccio marino in oro, diamanti, citrini e peridoto
Spilla a forma di cavalluccio marino in oro, diamanti, citrini e peridoto







