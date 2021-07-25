









Not everyone likes the jewels of the latest collection, or those related to the fashion of the moment. On the contrary, there are those who love jewels that have a history behind them, created by great fashion houses, perhaps owned by famous women. In short, the type of jewelry that is often sold at auction by the major companies specializing in auction sales. Jewels that, however, can be purchased even without participating in one of the Magnificent Jewels auctions that are held periodically in Geneva, or in Hong Kong, London and New York. This type of jewelry is the specialty of Simon Teakle, who sells them in his boutique in Greenwich (London) or online, on platforms such as Moda Operandi.



Teakle is an internationally known figure in the jewelry industry. Not surprisingly, before setting up on his own he worked at Christie’s for twenty years, managing the New York department. He has contributed to the sale of many of the most important precious stones and private collections, including the Agra diamond, Indore diamonds, Salimah Aga Khan’s jewels, Rockefeller Sapphire, Eva Peron’s jewels. Teakle is also a qualified gemologist and has managed many of the most important collections of precious stones and jewelry in the world, including The Agra Diamond, The Rockefeller Sapphire and jewelry belonging to Eva Peron, Doris Duke and Elizabeth Taylor.