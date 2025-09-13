Silvia Furmanovich
Silvia Furmanovich’s Kashmir

A place full of charm, but also of contradictions and conflicts: Kashmir is one of the states that make up India, boasting an ancient cultural and spiritual tradition. This world fascinated Silvia Furmanovich, a Brazilian designer who offers an original interpretation of high-end craftsmanship. A journey through the valleys and mountains of that part of India, partly disputed with Pakistan, inspired the designer to conceive the refined Kashmir collection.

Wooden choker necklace, 18k gold, turquoise, rubies, and diamonds

Landscape, architecture, and temples are the sources of inspiration, which, combined with traditional jewelry-making techniques, are transferred to rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, clutches, and even homewares. The extensive collection comprises approximately one hundred pieces. The natural landscapes of the region at the foot of the Himalayas are represented by classic paisley motifs, lotus flowers, and lobed leaves, with the contribution of the region’s master papier-mâché artisans, a material elevated to the level of a jewel. The jewelry was created using artisans skilled in traditional hand painting, applied to settings and precious materials.
Papier-mâché earrings, 18k gold, blue floral print, diamonds, amethyst, and topaz

One of Silvia Furmanovich’s hallmarks is the use of inlay techniques. In this collection, the designer uses abalone inlays for the first time, adding iridescent hues to the wooden surfaces within the inlay. Furthermore, horse mane was used as a fabric, with embroidered designs that mimic the floral and geometric motifs found in traditional Kashmiri shawls. The jewelry also uses hand-carved tagua nut, considered akin to vegetable ivory.

18k gold earrings with inlays, green lacquer, and diamonds

Wooden bracelet in the shape of a lobed leaf, opal, diamonds, yellow gold

Necklace with papier-mâché, calcite, onyx, ruby, golden pearls, diamonds, gold

Red

