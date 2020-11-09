Sicis’s game of fantasy











The exuberant imagination of Gioia Placuzzi, Sicis art director, has resulted in a new series of jewels. It is a series of seven rings of high jewelery, with the name of Tesserae collection, which do not bother to break the traditional schemes to navigate in absolute freedom. As always, alongside gold and precious and semi-precious stones, the jewels are also made with the use of the micro mosaic technique, the Sicis specialty.



By creating these pieces we imagined important jewels to wear on special occasions, which can also be worn with ease, in our normal day, vibrant and extremely versatile.

Gioia Placuzzi, Sicis art director



The Secret Garden ring, for example, uses a 7.66-carat Fancy Yellow diamond. A rare gem, surrounded by a delicate flower frame in diamonds, white and yellow, and micromosaic: tiny tiles that can only be used by the very expert hands of the Maison’s artisans. Furthermore, the ring can be broken down into two jewels, with or without micromosaic. Another eclectic piece is Life, the name of a ring with a large 9.31-carat peridot. Around the stone there are small hemispheres elaborated in emerald green and purple amethyst micromosaic, all surrounded by diamonds and pink sapphires. Joyful, on the other hand, is a ring that sports a yellow sapphire of 11.70 carats from which, like rays, micromosaic elements, micro tesserae in shades of yellow, blue topaz and diamonds.



The Infinity ring has a 9.25-carat emerald-cut tanzanite in the center, which enhances the facets of its color between blue and purple and is surrounded by stylized butterfly wings. Concentric designs made with fine micromosaic miniatures, an intricate three-dimensionality of shapes and colors. These rings can also be disassembled, for a multipurpose use: the central element with the stone can be worn alone or completed with a micromosaic dress.



















