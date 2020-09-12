Sicis, rhombus as high jewelry











The word lozenge is a term used in heraldry to indicate a geometric figure of four sides with the upper and lower angles acute, while the two lateral ones are obtuse. In short, a rhombus for geometry that you learn at school. But it is also a very popular geometric figure for fabrics and some dresses. Now Losange is also the name of a high jewelery necklace and earrings created for Sicis by the art director of the Maison of Ravenna (Italy), Gioia Placuzzi.



Like the other Sicis jewels, the necklace is made with tiny micromosaic tiles in glass paste, combined with precious stones and gold. In particular, the necklace is made up of diamonds, pink sapphires, sunset blue and orange, emeralds, amethysts as well as, last but not least, precious micromosaic miniatures. The necklace is composed of many rhombus-shaped elements in shades of red and blue, dotted with the green of small emeralds, and the purple and pink of sapphires. A complex composition, which transforms an angular geometry, such as that of the lozenge, into a soft jewel.

















