Sicis, dettaglio della collana Colibrì con smeraldi, diamanti, tsavoriti, malachite, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sicis, dettaglio della collana Colibrì con smeraldi, diamanti, tsavoriti, malachite, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sicis Jewelry Light as a Hummingbird

High jewelry light and agile like a hummingbird (colibrì in Italian). This is what was presented at the recent Haute Jewels Geneva event by Sicis, an Italian Maison famous for its use of the micro mosaic technique. Hummingbirds are birds capable of surprisingly rapid and light flight. Male hummingbirds also have the widest diversity of plumage colors, especially blue, green and purple. Colors that can be found in the suite of jewelry from the Colibrì collection by Sicis.

Anello con smeraldo, diamanti, tsavoriti, malachite, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with emerald, diamonds, tsavorites, malachite, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Just as the hummingbird feeds on the nectar of flowers, each jewel in this collection uses yellow gold with a lively palette of sapphires, emeralds and multicolored malachites, alongside details in the classic micro mosaic. The collection is available in two interpretations, Colibrì (to which these images refer) and Colibrì Light (which we will publish on another page). Earrings, necklace, ring and bracelet are made with a light and imaginative design, just like the flight of the birds from which the collection takes its name.

Collana della collezione Colibrì. Smeraldi, diamanti, tsavoriti, malachite, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace from the Colibrì collection. Emeralds, diamonds, tsavorites, malachite, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana Colibrì, dettaglio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Colibrì necklace, detail. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini con smeraldi, diamanti, tsavoriti, malachite, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with emeralds, diamonds, tsavorites, malachite, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com

