Shiva’s jewels can be found in Istanbul

Shiva, in the pantheon of Hindu religion, is one of the five primary forms, the destructive god, but also a transformer. So, a creator that starts from scratch. To this figure was inspired by Murat Karagulle for his Shiva Jewels, a Turkish brand based in the Cağaloğlu district of Istanbul. A team of a dozen designers works to create jewelry that the company has been selling all over the world since 1995. An aspect that also explained the presence of Shiva Jewels at past editions of events such as VicenzaOro or Jck.



Do not, however, think about necklaces, bracelets, bracelets, rings, chains with a design like in the ancient Turkish tradition.

Murat Karagulle, instead, has chosen an international style, with light jewels in 18-carat yellow and pink gold, they are often set with diamonds. Son of art, Karagulle produces elasticated gold, inside, but resistant thanks to a technique of heating and extrusion of the thread until the gold is flexible without coils inside. The company also has the Leje unisex line that has greater thicknesses, in silver and gold.

















