Shells and diamonds, the Aron & Hirsch formula











From Brazil to the tribes living along the Omo Valley, southern Ethiopia: the bond that brought Aron & Hirsch to Africa is unusual, where she found inspiration for their jewelry worn by women who live that remote region. The Brazilian brand, based in Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro, has developed jewels that focus on the contrast of precious stones, such as emeralds, diamonds, topazes, coral, turquoise, peridot, jade, and shells. In short, a contamination between luxury and ethnic traditions.



The Maison, founded in 2011 by friends Taísa Hirsch and Sandra Aron, focuses on wearable but also original jewels. Passionate about stones, Taísa and Sandra have decided to unleash irreverence and creativity, together with the care for the quality of the jewels. Taísa deals with stones, thanks to training at the Gia (Gemological Institute of America), while Sandra has put her experience in the business to good use. The combination has convinced a good number of celebrities, such as Kate Moss.

















