Anello Fuoco, dedicato a Nadège Totah e alla sua capigliatura. Oro rosa, diamanti, tormaline. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Shavarsh Hakobian’s New Paths

Shavarsh Hakobian was the first designer of Armenian origin to present his work at GemGèneve. He has been working in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, since 2008 and offers unisex pieces. The jewelry is produced in small series. After presenting three collections at GemGenève, Hakobian presented a new jewelry line created especially for the occasion at the latest edition of the event. The designer doesn’t follow established paths: he prefers to tackle new technical and interpretative challenges. Starting with a ring inspired by the hair of Nadège Totah, co-organizer of GemGenève.

As in the case of the yellow gold, titanium, and diamond ring crisscrossed by thin green threads. Or the rhodium-plated gold and silver ring with garnets featuring a decoration inspired by a traditional Armenian motif. Other rings, alongside classic materials such as gold, titanium and precious stones, add a surprising use of a natural element, such as a fragment of a butterfly wing, set using a sapphire crystal surface.
