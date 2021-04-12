Shamballa, precious zen jewelry











Om, Shamballa between Buddhism, bracelets and precious stones ♦

Can you be buddhist zen and sell a 1 million euro bracelet? Yes, you can if you are Mads Kornerup, co-founder of Shamballa, a Danish jewelry company that was born under the sign of Eastern mysticism. In the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, Shambhala is a mythical kingdom. Shambhala is mentioned in the Kalachakra Tantra. Kornerup has confessed time ago to the French newspaper Les Echos that he has sold a bracelet with a blue diamond and 268 white Argyle diamonds at a price of 1 million. But, in effect, it is not the only precious jewel of this brand born in Danmark on the wave of the revolution of the costume in the Seventies, with modular bracelets of beads and semi precious stones. A Shamballa bracelet now costs between 5,000 and 50,000 euros on average.



Shamballa, meanwhile, has grown up. He did not give up on his original philosophy: Mads Kornerup practiced yoga and flagshipstore of the Maison was made by the designers of the Space Copenhagen studio and is inspired by a Buddhist temple. Shamballa is perhaps the only jewelry brand that has a fifty-fifty buyers men and women. It also likes the technology approach: Shamballa stores have an iPad app to create a personal jewel in real time. It would also please to Tibetan monk.













