Jewels from the New York fashion house for the show celebrating the return of the Sergio Soldano fashion brand.

The Filienna Heart Collection was presented at the recent New York Fashion Week. The jewelry was worn by models during the presentation of the Sergio Soldano women’s Fall/Winter 2026-2027 line, marking the rebirth of the renowned Italian brand. Filienna’s boho-chic jewelry, including the iconic Heart Cuff bracelet and Heart Statement earrings in sterling silver, complemented the sculptural silhouettes and painterly prints of the fashion brand’s collection.



Known for intertwining the ancient filigree technique with motifs inspired by henna designs on the skin, Filienna’s jewelry added a touch of intricate detail. Founded in New York, Filienna is a women-owned jewelry brand inspired by the fusion of ancient filigree metalwork and the traditions of henna body art. Designed and crafted in the USA, Filienna is a brand founded by Portuguese Ana Martins that creates bohemian-style filigree jewelry, which has expanded to include 14-karat gold variations (yellow, white, rose, and white with black rhodium).

