Collana in stile gipsy con paillettes

Sequins by Kulto 925

Kulto 925, one of the Diffusione Orologi brands specialized in silver jewellery, presents new bracelets, necklaces and earrings. The common feature is lightness. In this case it is gilded silver, with the addition of a cubic zirconia pavé for the sequins that accompany the design of the necklaces, with a flavor described as gypsy. The choker necklace has a single central pendant made up of three elements: two smooth sequins and one with cubic zirconia pavé (the proposed price is 69 euros). The very low price also suggests the possibility of wearing more than one jewel together.

Orecchini in argento dorato con cubic zirconia
For example, together with other necklaces with sequins arranged asymmetrically, playing with the dimensions and the pavé decoration (price: 99 euros). There is also a tie necklace made up of several strands and a very long pendant that crosses the neckline (109 euros). Even bracelets and earrings follow the same design.

Collana di Kulto 925
Due collane in argento dorato e cubic zirconia
Bracciale in argento dorato con cubic zirconia
Orecchini a bottone in argento dorato e cubic zirconia
Collana in stile gipsy con paillettes
