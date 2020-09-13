September Violet for Stroili











Violets, a romantic flower, one of the most popular of the last century. But these flowers also have a fashionable color, which has been revived by Stroili with the Violet collection. The bioux line includes elements in different shades, on the shades of purple and pink, but also (a little surprisingly) in those of blue and blue. The bijoux are made of pink or rhodium-plated white metal, with the addition of synthetic stones in different shades, as well as white crystals, combined in clusters and enclosed in oval, round, or drop-shaped settings.



The Stroili bijoux line of the Violet collection is very wide and includes earrings, buttons or pendants, long necklaces with pendants, bracelets and rings. Even for the Violet line, as for the other bijoux of the Italian brand controlled by the French group Thom Europe, the prices are very low and range between 19 and 35 euros.

















