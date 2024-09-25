Sennes debuts with lab diamonds

India is one of the countries with a long tradition of jewelry. House of Senco in Kolkata, owned by the Sen family, has a history of over 80 years, and is proof of this. The company controls several brands, including Sennes, which presented its first jewelry collection during an elaborate event in Milan. The jewelry is made with lab-grown diamonds: India, together with China, is the largest producer of synthetic gemstones. The company is present in 16 Indian states with over 150 showrooms.



It is with great pride that Sennes from the House of Senco unveiled its first collection during Milan Fashion Week, combining elegance and sustainability. Our jewelry with lab-grown diamonds, sourced ethically, represents the luxury of the new era, while the handmade leather accessories, inspired by traditional Italian lines, celebrate the fusion of historical heritage and innovation. We firmly believe that the future of fashion lies in ethical production, which simultaneously values ​​beauty and environmental responsibility.

Suvankar Sen, CEO & Marketing Director



The jewelry uses synthetic stones to create high jewelry geometries, with large necklaces, large gems the color of sapphires or emeralds set in rings or earrings that do not go unnoticed.

We are proud to be in Milan during Fashion Week to present our collection, meeting the press and stakeholders to present our brand Sennes is a great opportunity. The theme of the collection is Essence of You, which celebrates happiness, because we believe that each creation should reflect the uniqueness of the wearer and celebrate the joy of expressing oneself through conscious and sustainable luxury.

Joita Sen, Director & Head of Marketing



In addition to the jewelry, Sennes presented a series of leather bags. To create them, the company announced that it collaborates with Italian designers, while the bags are handmade by master leather craftsmen. There is also a line of perfumes under the Sennes brand.

