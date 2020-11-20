Sence’s dreamers











Daydreaming, for those who love to imagine another reality. Dreaming during the day, is a prerogative of romantic souls, poets, artists. And, now, also for those who choose the Daydreaming collection, for winter 2020, by Sence. Simple, low-cost jewels that boast the rational and Scandinavian design of the Copenhagen brand. Earrings and rings have the shape of a flower, perhaps waiting for spring. An expectation that this year is particularly longed for: a dream, in fact.



In fact, even Sence seems to be the result of a dream. The brand is young: it was founded in 2008 by two entrepreneurs, Christian Priess and Marnix Ettema, who had no experience in the jewelry and fashion industry. But they found the right formula to be successful: today Sence has 600 stores around the world, mainly in Europe and the United States. Despite the very low prices, the brand manages to use quality materials, including semi-precious stones. Sence offers two main and two mid-season collections a year. Their typical client is a fashionable woman of over 30, who loves to give a personal touch of elegance to everyday clothing.















