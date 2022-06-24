









Other creations bloom in Pasquale Bruni‘s Secret Gardens. The collection, which debuted in June 2015, just seven years ago, was inspired by the gardens of the houses in Milan, invisible from the street, but which reveal themselves as small oases of green hidden in the city, behind in buildings that, often, are full of history. But this was only the starting point. The collection, consisting of leaf and flower-shaped jewels, has over time become one of the reference points of the Maison of Valenza, so much so that it has periodically been enlarged with new pieces.



A novelty of the Giardini Segreti collection is now the earcuff, which wraps the ear through a rose gold moon, a flower and a petal with white and champagne diamonds with classic sinuous lines. There is also a ring to wear on the little finger. Pasquale Bruni also introduces black diamonds set in pink gold to the collection, combining them with white ones, mounted on white gold, with a pleasant contrasting effect.