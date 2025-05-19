Sculpture-jewels by Sophia Vari on display

Jewels and art: a combination that often recurs and that over the years has also involved leading names in painting and sculpture. Now that marriage between creativity and design is being re-proposed in Milan by the Babs Art Gallery which is hosting a solo exhibition by Sophia Vari, a Greek painter and sculptor (20 May-12 September). The exhibition bears witness to the artist’s creative world, with some of her most emblematic creations, among which her wearable sculptures stand out: unique jewels that combine noble materials such as gold, silver, marble, fine wood and leather, with an occasional use of precious and semi-precious stones. The exhibition is enriched by a series of watercolors on paper focused on the contrast between rigidity and the fluidity of movement.



Sophia Canellopoulou has adopted the stage name Vari, the designer’s hometown which is about twenty kilometers from the Greek capital. Sophia moved to Paris at the age of 16 to study at the École des Beaux-Arts: she mixes Baroque, Cycladic and pre-Columbian influences, geometries of Cubism, Mayan and Olmec civilizations, and ancient Egypt. The artist has produced sculptures in bronze, marble and silver, oil paintings, charcoal and watercolor, and wearable sculptures. She has participated in 123 solo exhibitions.

