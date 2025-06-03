Grandfather, father and grandson, all experts in jewelry and, in particular, diamonds. And Scott West’s diamonds are not just any diamonds, but those intended for two categories of people: the super rich and collectors. With offices in New York, Hong Kong and Perth (Australia) Scott West considers himself a diamond collector. He has over 15 years of professional experience working with natural colored diamonds, alongside his father, Larry J West, who has been in the industry for 30 years. The Scott West jewelry collection includes some of the rarest natural colored diamonds and, in particular, the pink ones Argyle, an Australian mine famous for this category of gems. Argyle produces over 90% of the world’s natural pink diamonds. But his gems also come from the famous Cullinan mine in South Africa, the largest producer of natural blue diamonds.



Surprisingly, however, Scott West did not take his first steps in jewelry, but earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. In 2015, he launched the Scott West Jewelry brand to showcase the treasures of his family’s collection. In the meantime, he has become an expert in natural colored diamonds.

