Scholarships to learn the magic of jewelry and goldsmithing in Florence. Lao, Le Arti Orafe, is one of the most popular goldsmith schools in Italy and a point of reference for research jewelery also abroad. Now the school, together with the luxury hotel The Place Firenze, announce the birth of the first project supported by The Place of Wonders, corporate social responsibility (i.e. a company that also deals with social impact) created by the Babini family, historical owner of the hotel structure, to promote the growth of the culture of the manufacturing arts and invest in the training of new generation professionals in the sector.
The project includes a three-year program for the training of three young local talents, supporting them in order not to lose the artisan culture and the unique character that have made Florence famous in the world also for its artisan creativity. Applications must be received by 15 July and the assignment will be based on merit and residence, with the commitment of a professional continuity located in Tuscany. In October, three scholarships will be funded in the courses of Goldsmithing, Jewelery Design and Setting, covered 50% by The Place of Wonders and 50% by Lao Le Arti Orafe. Scholarships that will be subsequently confirmed for the second and possibly the third year of the course of study, obviously if the recipients achieve the expected results. The courses will be held at the Lao headquarters in via dei Serragli in Florence. Info at this link.