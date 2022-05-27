









Scholarships to learn the magic of jewelry and goldsmithing in Florence. Lao, Le Arti Orafe, is one of the most popular goldsmith schools in Italy and a point of reference for research jewelery also abroad. Now the school, together with the luxury hotel The Place Firenze, announce the birth of the first project supported by The Place of Wonders, corporate social responsibility (i.e. a company that also deals with social impact) created by the Babini family, historical owner of the hotel structure, to promote the growth of the culture of the manufacturing arts and invest in the training of new generation professionals in the sector.

