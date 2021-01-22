Sarah Ho’s Precious Rays











Born in Macau, Chinese name, Western appearance. And she lives and works in London. But Sarah Ho‘s origins would not be important were it not for her jewels to boast that aesthetic delicacy that is often a heritage of those born in the Far East. Nothing to do, however, with that type of Chinese jewelry, even of high quality, which are infused with the country’s elaborate goldsmith tradition, perhaps in the shape of a dragon. Sarah Ho, on the other hand, chose the western path to her high jewelry, with the creative and geometric use of rare pearls, precious stones and diamonds. The jewels are created starting from a colorful sketch that she paints herself, for example the large sunburst earrings or rings from the Zelda collection, one of her latest works.



In her bio she explains that her interest in jewelry is inspired by the jewelry collections of the iconic women in her family. In any case, her passion was cultivated in a professional way, with the gemmology studio in Antwerp, which was followed by the launch, in 2006, of her company based in the Mayfair district of London. Her ethical approach to the choice of materials often leads her to use stones and pearls mounted on antique and vintage jewelry, minimizing the carbon footprint. Of course, the other stones also follow the same environmental and ethical standards.

















