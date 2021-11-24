









Sara Loren Jewels dives into the Arno and breathes the air of the Dolomites. The brand founded by Sara Motta, in fact, enters the Four Seasons hotel in Florence and the classic Hotel Cristallo in Cortina d’Ampezzo with reserved sales areas. The jewelry designer has chosen, however, to exhibit two distinct collections: at the Four Seasons in Florence, the emblematic city of the Italian Renaissance, the Smalti collection, in which the color is applied by hand according to the traditional Italian goldsmith art that gives the jewels warm tones. and enveloping from red to yellow to powder pink.



At the Cristallo di Cortina, on the other hand, there is the Metropolitan collection, characterized by electric and bright colors: orange, pink, blue, but also caramel and British green, which blend with the colors of nature and the Ampezzo resort.

Al Cristallo di Cortina, invece, trova spazio la collezione Metropolitan, caratterizzata da colori elettrici e luminosi: arancio, rosa, blu, ma anche caramello e verde british, che si raccordano con i colori della natura e del resort ampezzano.