Sara Beltrán’s wish




Envy her: Sara Beltrán, spends her time traveling between the sea of ​​Morocco, Mexico, Croatia, Italy and Greece. To rest she can choose between houses in Paris, New York and Jaipur, India. Between one plane and another, he invents jewels for his brand, Dezso. Curiously, the Maison’s website explains the name as a translation of the word desire from the Latin. In reality in Latin the word desire is cupiditatem, while Dezso is a male name in the Hungarian language which means, precisely, Desire. Between one trip and the next it is easy to get confused, probably.

Orecchini a forma di denti di squalo in oro rosa 18 carati e occhio di tigre blu
Orecchini a forma di denti di squalo in oro rosa 18 carati e occhio di tigre blu

In any case, the designer is from Texas, born in El Paso and raised in Mexico. In this country she has learned to love the sea, a source of inspiration for her jewelry. So much so that he uses shark teeth for some jewelry. Although, in truth, it is a marine species considered in danger of extinction. But, of course, not only shark teeth, but also uncut polki diamonds presented in their natural state, much used centuries ago in India. In short, a mix that reflects the designer’s perpetual motion.
Collana con dente di squalo
Collana con dente di squalo

Anello con due zaffiri gialli
Anello con due zaffiri gialli

Bracciale in oro rosa con diamanti e smalto nero a forma di pinna di squalo
Bracciale in oro rosa con diamanti e smalto nero a forma di pinna di squalo
Collana in oro e smeraldi a forma di denti di squalo
Collana in oro e smeraldi a forma di denti di squalo
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti polki e smalto nero a forma di pinna di squalo
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti polki e smalto nero a forma di pinna di squalo
Anello in oro rosa con perle di tahiti e smalto nero a forma di pinna di squalo
Anello in oro rosa con perle di tahiti e smalto nero a forma di pinna di squalo
Grande ciprea intagliata in quarzo fumé con smalto a pinna di squalo, zaffiri
Grande ciprea intagliata in quarzo fumé con smalto a pinna di squalo, zaffiri







