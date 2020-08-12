Sara Beltrán’s wish











Envy her: Sara Beltrán, spends her time traveling between the sea of ​​Morocco, Mexico, Croatia, Italy and Greece. To rest she can choose between houses in Paris, New York and Jaipur, India. Between one plane and another, he invents jewels for his brand, Dezso. Curiously, the Maison’s website explains the name as a translation of the word desire from the Latin. In reality in Latin the word desire is cupiditatem, while Dezso is a male name in the Hungarian language which means, precisely, Desire. Between one trip and the next it is easy to get confused, probably.



In any case, the designer is from Texas, born in El Paso and raised in Mexico. In this country she has learned to love the sea, a source of inspiration for her jewelry. So much so that he uses shark teeth for some jewelry. Although, in truth, it is a marine species considered in danger of extinction. But, of course, not only shark teeth, but also uncut polki diamonds presented in their natural state, much used centuries ago in India. In short, a mix that reflects the designer’s perpetual motion.

















