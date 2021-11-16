









The latest Segni (signs) by Salvini. Because life is made up of actions, but first of all by signs. From the time the clock indicates when your sleep is interrupted in the morning, to every letter of the alphabet, and even what we listen to on the radio or watch on Instagram: a sign, in fact, is anything that communicates a meaning, but which is not the sign itself. The meaning can be intentional, like a spoken word with a specific meaning, but also unintentional, like a symptom, which is a sign of a particular medical condition. Signs can communicate through any sense, visual, auditory, tactile, olfactory, or gustatory. And, here we come to the point, they can also communicate feelings.



A jewel, in effect, “speaks” to others indicating the body of the wearer, but also a social status, or an emotional bond. The Segni collection by Salvini (brand of the Damiani group), is proposed again two years after its launch with new jewels that have the shape of symbols such as the star, the moon and the heart. The jewels are in yellow, pink and white gold with small diamonds set. Ready to turn into signs of affection.















