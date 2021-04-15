Salvini opens in Korea and accelerates in China











After the Damiani boutiques, the group in Valenza also opens a Salvini store in Korea, brand which is controlled by the company led by Guido Damiani. The Salvini jewelry brand is oriented to the concept of Italian contemporary jewelry with elegant and linear collections. With the opening of the first store in Korea, located on the ground floor of the luxurious Lotte Department store in Seoul, the jewelry brand continues its process of international expansion, and expects future openings in the Chinese market.



In fact, Salvini has recently signed a joint venture with the Fosun Group (one of the largest private Chinese conglomerates) with the aim of opening a hundred stores in Greater China over the next few years. Over the years, the Italian jewelry brand has told its style through cutting-edge communication campaigns that have involved celebrities such as top models Renée Simonsen and Tyra Banks, actresses Sharon Stone and Eva Longoria, without forgetting the Italians as protagonists. Raoul Bova, Isabella Rossellini and Francesca Neri.