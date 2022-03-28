ANELLI, Argento, bracciale — March 28, 2022 at 4:00 am

Salvatore Plata’s silver without limits




Italian style jewelry, made in Spain, in Valencia. Now 30 years ago it was the idea of ​​Salvador Pellicer Sánchez, who founded the Salvatore Plata brand (the word plata in Spanish means silver). But in addition to an Italian-inspired design, the founder also imported a record-breaking industrial production method. The brand, in fact, boasts the extraordinary ability to offer more than a thousand new pieces every season: a pace that very few can imitate.

Gioielli della collezione Helenica indossati
An activity that, over the years, has led the Salvatore Plata brand to be present in about thirty countries. But, alongside the large-scale production, each season the jeweler also offers a more exclusive line: a series of limited edition pieces that, according to the company, have an audience that awaits them with trepidation. It goes without saying that the jewels are mostly made of silver, often treated with gold plating, as well as stones or crystals. The company also collaborates with Aimme (Instituto Tecnológico Metalmecánico of Valencia) to certify the absence of any toxic, illegal or carcinogenic metal in the jewelry for sale.
Bracciale in argento dorato e perle barocche della collezione Helenica
Collana in argento dorato e perle barocche della collezione Helenica
Orecchini in argento dorato e perle barocche della collezione Helenica
Anello in argento dorato e perle barocche della collezione Helenica
Collana della collezione In Love indossata
Collana della collezione In Love
