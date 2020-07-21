ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — July 21, 2020 at 4:02 am

Salvatore Arzani, hearts, flowers and fantasy




Pavé diamonds, gold, sapphires … These are the classic materials used to make Salvatore Arzani jewels ♦

One of the many luxury craft workshops that are found in Valenza is Salvatore Arzani. It is a small company, but with great quality, so it can sells abroad most of its production. As often happens in the Piedmont town, the company is the daughter of a long tradition. Together with the wife of founder, daughters and a dozen virtuosos of embedding, engraving and welding machine, the small brand is a kind of summary of what the Italian craftsmanship and design in jewelery.

Anelli in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti
For example, with a collection of unique pieces in 18 carat gold and diamonds, with extensive use of colored stones that dot the large rings that make up the chains. Even collections such as Fantasia, in any case, follow the classical canons of diamonds, whites, blacks or colored stones like sapphires pavé that make sometimes resemble mosaics and a winding arabesques. Bracelets, big rings, pendants in the shape of hearts or flowers, are the cornerstones of signed Salvatore Arzani jewelry. Alessia Mongrando

Anelli con pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti a forma di fiore
Salvatore Arzani, pendente
Anelli con diamanti e zaffiri della collezione Fantasia
Anelli farfalla e fiore con diamanti neri e bianchi
Anelli rosa con diamanti bianchi, neri e colorati
Catena in oro e diamanti
Anelli catena in oro bianco, giallo e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo lucido, oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Ciondolo in oro giallo lucido, oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
