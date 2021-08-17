









There are those who collect paintings by great painters. And there are those who reproduce those paintings. But not on canvas: Davide Currado, jeweler from Valenza, alongside his usual business (in the boutiques of San Remo and Courmayeur), embarked on a journey into the world of art, but in his own way. The jeweler, in fact, has put together a series of jewels that reproduce famous works of art. They are unique pieces, like the paintings that are the source of inspiration. Instead of oil paints, Currado uses gold and precious stones. The jeweler’s latest effort is a pendant that reproduces the famous work of Salvator Dalì, the Spanish master of surrealism.



The jewel created by Currado, in fact, reproduces the work Clock springs at the time of the first explosion, which the Catalan painter composed in 1954 and which is a textbook example of the history of surrealism. Making the jewel, however, was probably more challenging than painting the picture on the canvas. Davide Currado and the goldsmiths who carried out the work, in fact, took six months to set the 974 gems necessary to reproduce the shades of the painting, particularly demanding for the nuanced shades used by Dalì. Instead of the canvas, the jewel uses a 5-centimeter gold ingot. It was necessary to use over one hundred pieces of jewelery in reduced dimensions and thicknesses: a technical obstacle overcome after a careful engineering study.Despite the difficulties, the pendant faithfully reproduces the liquefied watch and the many details that make the atmosphere of the original work mysterious. Unlike Salvator Dalì’s painting, however, Davide Currado’s surrealist jewel will not be offered for sale. It will be part of the personal gallery of the jeweler, who in the past has already created similar works inspired by the work of Piet Mondrian, Pablo Picasso and Edvard Munch.