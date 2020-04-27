Sabine Getty loves Memphis











The Memphis style jewels by Sabine Getty, are inspired by the design of Ettore Sottsass and are made in Italy ♦ ︎

The designer has a safe weight name: Sabine Getty (born Ghanem) is Swiss, born into a family of Lebanese-Egyptian origin. She grew up among Geneva, Beirut and the south of France. The father, a Lebanese, is a financier. The mother, Egyptian, is a interior designer. Sabine has always loved jewelry. She graduated from the Gemological Institute of America in 2012 and then moved to London. Here she met the billionaire heir Joseph Getty, son of Mark Getty and grandson of Sir John Paul Getty. The two were married in 2015 in Rome. Just to remind those who have not had the pleasure of attending the ceremony, were present Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, Princess Beatrice of York, Ginevra Elkann, Charlotte Olympia Dellal, Pierre Casiraghi, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda. Wedding reception was at the Castello Odescalchi.



After these notes of color, we come to the jewelry that draws Ms Getty and sells under its own brand, Sabine Getty. The latest collection takes up the work of one of the greatest Italian designer Ettore Sottsass, who in 1980 launched the Memphis group , inspired by a song by Bob Dylan and the works of Sonia Delauny. Straight lines, circles, flat colors: a revolution for the time. Sabine Getty has transformed this style in jewelry in the shape of a zig-zag, gold and precious stones: bracelets, earrings and rings very determined. Margherita Donato













