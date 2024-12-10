After Milan, Forte dei Marmi, Rome and Naples, Rue des Mille opens a store in Genoa. The accessible jewelry brand continues its expansion path, which began in 2023, bringing the number of single-brand boutiques in Italy to five. The store was opened in partnership with Gioielleria Melotti and is located in via Galata 90R. The space is 20 square meters, with walls in soft tones, where the pink traditionally used by Rue des Mille is interrupted by the iconic sage green. The latest collection from Rue des Mille, Cosmo with its 12 zodiac signs, will find its place among the now best-selling Collections, made in both silver and 18-karat gold.



Opening a single-brand boutique in Genoa was a strategic choice aimed at consolidating and strengthening our presence in the Ligurian territory. Genoa, a city rich in history, has always been a crossroads for tourists from the rest of Europe. The challenge we set ourselves is to create a distinctive experience that captures the attention of both Genoese and tourists, both Italian and non-Italian.

Federica Pieroni, communications and marketing manager at Rue des Mille