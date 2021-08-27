









Mozambico’s flowers and diamonds, for bracelets, rings and earrings by Ortaea ♦ ︎

Ortaea is a brand founded in London that combines the Latin word Ortus which means origin, new beginnings and ancestry, and the name Gea, the goddess of the Earth and of Creation in Greek mythology. The idea is by Mita Vohra, who launched the jewelry brand in 2016. One of the latest collections is called Jardin and presents jewels with shapes inspired by flowers and plants.

The founder of Ortaea is the director of Sarova Hotels Kenya, and she sits on the boards of various property development companies and is a Trustee of the Sandy Vohra Foundation. And so, she has maintained a special contact with Africa. Also for this reason, perhaps, she has launched new jewels with rubies from Mozambique, Vivid Red or Pigeon: they are less common stones and therefore more expensive. The jewels of the Jardin collection mainly use rose gold, but some pieces are made of black rhodium-plated gold. Rings and earrings have the shape of flowers, with dense corollas of petals in which diamonds sprout. The jewels have generous dimensions, perhaps in homage to the exuberant flora of the African forests.