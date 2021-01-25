Rubeus, high jewelry in red











High jewelry in red for Valentine’s Day (and beyond). On the other hand, what do you want to expect from a brand called Rubeus, a word that in Latin means red in color? And, to stay even more on the subject, the Maison based in Milan offers jewels that have large rubellite stones in the center, another name that derives from the Latin and which identifies one of the most popular red stones. The jewels were designed by the Parisian Frédéric Mané, designer and consultant of the great Maison, who collaborates with international luxury groups and has a direct relationship with the famous Parisian jewelers.



Rebeus, who is only a couple of years old, also has another peculiarity: he loves red and, in addition to fine jewelry, offers clothes, bags, shoes and perfumes. A bit like the great Maison like Dior or Chanel. Except that, in this specific case, Rubeus is the young invention of an equally young Russian woman, Nataliya Bondarenko, who is also the creative director. The pieces are designed and made in Milan with Italian materials for an international clientele willing to spend a lot to have something unique. The designer and entrepreneur has been in Italy for eight years, where she holds a master’s in architecture. Rubeus mainly sells in Great Britain (first partner was Harrods, Middle East and Russia.

















