Roses bloom with Dior











The roses in the gardens bloom in spring. And also those of high jewelery. The roses, in this case, are those of Dior and its artistic director Victoire de Castellane, who created RoseDior, a new collection of 54 pieces of high jewelery that arrives just ten years after the Bal des Roses collection. The recurring predilection for the most romantic flower is due to Christian Dior’s passion for the roses in his childhood garden in Normandy. On the other hand, the designer’s native residence has already inspired other collections of the Maison. Should we explain that jewels reproduce, with creative license, the shape of roses? This is obvious.



But, of course, the style, the craftsmanship and the wealth of details make the difference. In addition to the jewels, there is also a bracelet-watch with a secret dial, which is discovered by rotating a surface of small diamonds. There is no shortage of transformable jewels, such as the rose gold necklace with a diamond rose that can be separated and worn as a brooch, or a necklace with a ruby ​​flower that turns into a bracelet. It goes without saying that the theme of roses has been interpreted with great use of precious stones: from diamonds to Paraiba tourmalines, from sapphires to emeralds.