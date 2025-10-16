The Wild Box jewelry brand founded by Rosanna Fiedler.

There’s a touch of Italy in the story of Rosanna Fiedler, born in Venezuela to Italian parents. When she was 13, her family moved to Italy, but at 18 she went to New York to work in fashion with Giorgio Armani. Until 2004, Rosanna coordinated the Italian fashion house’s US production as an account executive for the women’s collection. She also spent a year with Brunello Cucinelli, and in 2005, she joined Malandrino, House of J. Mendel, and then Oscar de la Renta, where she learned about international business and global fashion. In 2024, she founded the Wild Box jewelry brand. Her silver collection includes pieces crafted with the same shapes and materials as the 18-karat gold line.



Each model is hand-finished in solid silver, with elements set with natural diamonds or precious stones. Wyld Box’s silver jewelry, sometimes with gold details, also uses semi-precious stones, such as tiger’s eye, onyx, or white, brown, or black diamonds. The jewelry ranges in price from $200 to $6,500.

