









A rich family of Cuban exiles, which in the United States has become even richer. Her father, Carlos de la Cruz, founded a contemporary art museum, the de la Cruz Contemporary Art Space in Miami. And it is no coincidence that Rosa de la Cruz, who was born in Madrid, started working for a great art museum, the Guggenheim in New York. But the passion for jewelry led Rosa de la Cruz to found a London-based brand in 2010 together with Tierney Gifford Horne, a journalist who worked for Harper’s Bazaar, and as fashion director at Elle and Mademoiselle. Although the passion for art, a family legacy, has remained, the jewels have flanked the collections of paintings and sculptures, as well as refined sets of plates and glasses.



A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Law School, the designer has also studied art and architecture courses, she has worked on design projects, including fashion, illustration and interior design. In short, a creative without borders. The Rosa de la Cruz London brand, which is based in the British capital, does not, however, launch itself into the search for avant-garde design. As evidenced by the Stars collection made up, as the name indicates, of very traditional stars.