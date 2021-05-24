









The Gothic style, alongside the passion for Japan and its myths, has always inspired Lebole Gioielli earrings. And this is not surprising, given that the designer Barbara Lebole loves to collect (artistic) skulls. Now within the Lebole Gioielli Gothic collection, presented a few years ago, the Hoop line is born. This is what is called a transversal collection, made up of small gold-plated silver circles, enriched with ever-changing elements.



Among the hanging elements are proposed the classic designs of the Romantic Gothic such as the heart, the four-leaf clover, the cross and, of course, the skull. To these are added the many colored and multi-shaped elements of the Gothic Mobile Characters such as the cameo, a fragment of coral, but also the elephant, Buddha, the heart, the leaf. A gothic extended also to subjects inspired by the Asian world, in short. The earrings are closed with simple drops in natural stones.

