Mabina presents five pairs of earrings from the Roma line, inspired by model Federica Nargi.

Roman model Federica Nargi inspired Roma, a jewelry line by Mabina Gioielli. The Roma mini collection consists of five pairs of earrings with the same stirrup-like design, but with different finishes. They are all made of silver: one pair is completely covered in cubic zirconia (€79), two pairs are in the metal’s natural color and are distinguished by subtle grooves. Two other pairs, however, have a gold finish.



Since silver is quite delicate, the company recommends avoiding wearing the earrings during exercise, as wear and tear and the friction between the different materials can cause slight oxidation. To clean, simply soak them in warm water with a few drops of soap with a natural pH, remove any dirt with a toothbrush, and then dry them with a soft cloth.

