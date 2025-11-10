Orecchini Roma in argento e cubic zirconia
Orecchini Roma in argento e cubic zirconia

Roma Earrings by Mabina Gioielli

Mabina presents five pairs of earrings from the Roma line, inspired by model Federica Nargi.

Roman model Federica Nargi inspired Roma, a jewelry line by Mabina Gioielli. The Roma mini collection consists of five pairs of earrings with the same stirrup-like design, but with different finishes. They are all made of silver: one pair is completely covered in cubic zirconia (€79), two pairs are in the metal’s natural color and are distinguished by subtle grooves. Two other pairs, however, have a gold finish.

Orecchini Roma in argento dorato
Rome earrings in gold-plated silver

Since silver is quite delicate, the company recommends avoiding wearing the earrings during exercise, as wear and tear and the friction between the different materials can cause slight oxidation. To clean, simply soak them in warm water with a few drops of soap with a natural pH, remove any dirt with a toothbrush, and then dry them with a soft cloth.

Federica Nargi
Federica Nargi

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.
Previous Story

All About Citrine

The Mellon Blue
Next Story

A Super Blue Diamond at Christie’s

Latest from

Anello con cristalli cubic zirconia viola

Winter Dreams by Brosway

Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings from the Brosway Dreaming collection. Brosway dreams for winter, the season