









For some time the Damiani Group has been paying attention to its network of shops as to the production of jewels. The relocation to Taormina and a new opening in Naples of the Rocca jewelers, which are part of the Valenza group, fit into this strategy.

The new store in Taormina (Messina, Sicily) is located in Corso Umberto, the shopping street in the historic centre, and features large exhibition spaces, with a new corner reserved for Damiani jewels, alongside those of Salvini and the Venini creations (Venetian glassware purchased years ago by Chimento), as well as designer watches, such as Rolex and Tudor. Taormina is a tourist town, where a famous festival also takes place in the summer.



The new boutique in Naples is located in via Filangieri, one of the shopping streets. Inside the jewelry store, in addition to the creations of Damiani and Salvini, watches by brands such as Cartier, Panerai and Iwc are displayed in dedicated corners, brought back to the city after several years. Also in this store there is a Venini area, as well as a watchmaking workshop.With the relocation of Taormina and the opening of Naples, the chain is therefore still pushing on the distribution for luxury jewelery and watches.