









Among the jewels spotted at the Met Gala there were also those of Roberto Coin. Wearing them was Cynthia Erivo, English actress, singer and songwriter, who chose a choker with 327-carat fire opal and 40-carat diamond from the Italian maison. The necklace was created exclusively for Cynthia for the theme of the Guilded Age evening.



Cynthia Erivo also wore the Snake bracelet with diamonds and emerald, the Dahlia Cento Diamond bracelet, the Marquesa bracelet with diamonds, the Fiore Couture Cento Diamond ring, the pink sapphire and the Cento Diamond band, the Rosette Cento Diamond ring. , the Dolce 3 ring in Cento stone with pear-shaped diamond and Ring with Diamond Princess tassel.