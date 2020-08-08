bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — August 8, 2020 at 5:00 am

Roberto Coin renews Sauvage Privé




Launched in 2018 with the idea of ​​a transgression authorized to the canons of classic jewelry, the Sauvage Privé collection by Roberto Coin  has been renewed over the years, but without losing the restless luxury character that characterized it at its debut. In the first version, for example, black jade was used for the decisive shape of the jewels, a stone difficult to cut, together with malachite, together with pink and white gold in which small diamonds were set.

Rose gold charm earrings with diamonds
The jewels of the Sauvage Privé collection were then enriched with other variations. For example, with a more precious version, the latest in the series: Roberto Coin now offers jewels made exclusively in pink and white gold with the addition of diamonds. The lines of the design are always very aggressive, with asymmetrical volumes, but without forgetting the right balance of geometries. In short, the result is a line of jewels a little less sauvage, but a little more private.
Rose gold charm earrings with black jade, malachite and diamonds

Rose and white gold cuffs with diamonds
Rose gold charm bracelet with diamonds
Rose gold charm earrings with diamond pavé
