Roberto Coin renews Sauvage Privé











Launched in 2018 with the idea of ​​a transgression authorized to the canons of classic jewelry, the Sauvage Privé collection by Roberto Coin has been renewed over the years, but without losing the restless luxury character that characterized it at its debut. In the first version, for example, black jade was used for the decisive shape of the jewels, a stone difficult to cut, together with malachite, together with pink and white gold in which small diamonds were set.



The jewels of the Sauvage Privé collection were then enriched with other variations. For example, with a more precious version, the latest in the series: Roberto Coin now offers jewels made exclusively in pink and white gold with the addition of diamonds. The lines of the design are always very aggressive, with asymmetrical volumes, but without forgetting the right balance of geometries. In short, the result is a line of jewels a little less sauvage, but a little more private.

















