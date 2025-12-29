Roberto Coin opens a boutique in New York and one at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Following the debut of its global campaign featuring brand ambassador Dakota Johnson earlier this year, Roberto Coin continues its expansion in the United States with the opening of a new boutique at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York City and at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Both openings mark an important chapter in the brand’s growth and a significant collaboration with Watches of Switzerland Group.



The new 90-square-meter Roberto Coin boutique is located on the first floor of Hudson Yards 20. The space immerses visitors in Venetian-inspired craftsmanship, featuring elegant wall coverings, a stunning Murano glass chandelier, ruby-colored upholstered furnishings, and refined details in white oak, burnished bronze, and polished silver. The new Roberto Coin boutique at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, one of the most iconic luxury shopping destinations in the United States, is designed with the same attention to detail and Italian sophistication. The new boutique offers customers a premium experience, showcasing the brand’s most celebrated collections and also surprising them with new, limited-edition and unique collections.

