Roberto Coin Fine Jewelry

Roberto Coin, as a company, is about to turn 30. It’s an anniversary worth celebrating: the Italian jewelry brand has established itself worldwide with collections often inspired by its Venetian roots, such as Love in Verona and Venetian Princess, as well as numerous successes, including the latest additions, the Domino and Art Deco lines. But Roberto Coin also has a second life. Alongside the jewelry collections found in numerous boutiques around the world, the Maison also creates unique fine jewelry pieces.

These pieces demonstrate the brand’s ability to produce jewelry at the highest levels. Roberto Coin’s fine jewelry, moreover, often deviates from the clearly defined style of the Maison’s main collections, almost as if to affirm its ability to create jewelry of a different kind, with an eclectic imagination. Examples include the tanzanite and emerald ring, the black and white diamond necklace, the large morganite ring, and even a finely crafted gold card holder that can be worn as a necklace.
