









It boasts the most ancient traditions, for centuries it has been run by the same family and among its customers there are kings and queens: the Mellerio jewelery shop is an institution in Paris and after five centuries it continues its business without losing contact with its roots. By the way, the deepest roots go back to Italy, because the Mellerio family originated here. And perhaps this is precisely why the Maison has dedicated a collection inspired by the Italian Renaissance.



The collection is called Color Queen and plays around ten different color combinations. Shades that are offered by a vast choice of precious and semi-precious stones, from black and white diamonds to gems such as spessartite, tsavorite, garnets. The jewels are also offered in a special green box made by Goyard, another historic company that has been making high-quality bags in Paris since 1792. Mellerio, with the help of Goyard, wanted to offer a more captivating package for the ten rings (plus a cross) that make up the Color Queen collection.