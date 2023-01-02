Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con zaffiro rosa e tsavorite

Rings for queens from Mellerio

in vetrina




It boasts the most ancient traditions, for centuries it has been run by the same family and among its customers there are kings and queens: the Mellerio jewelery shop is an institution in Paris and after five centuries it continues its business without losing contact with its roots. By the way, the deepest roots go back to Italy, because the Mellerio family originated here. And perhaps this is precisely why the Maison has dedicated a collection inspired by the Italian Renaissance.

Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con spessartite e diamanti rosa
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con spessartite e diamanti rosa

The collection is called Color Queen and plays around ten different color combinations. Shades that are offered by a vast choice of precious and semi-precious stones, from black and white diamonds to gems such as spessartite, tsavorite, garnets. The jewels are also offered in a special green box made by Goyard, another historic company that has been making high-quality bags in Paris since 1792. Mellerio, with the help of Goyard, wanted to offer a more captivating package for the ten rings (plus a cross) that make up the Color Queen collection.
Anello in platino con un diamante nero di 2 carati, 86 diamanti neri e bianchi
Anello in platino con un diamante nero di 2 carati, 86 diamanti neri e bianchi

Croce con spessartite, zaffiri rosa, granato menta, indigolite, acquamarina, zaffiro giallo e viola, rubellite
Croce con spessartite, zaffiri rosa, granato menta, indigolite, acquamarina, zaffiro giallo e viola, rubellite
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con tsavorite e zaffiri rosa
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con tsavorite e zaffiri rosa

Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con zaffiro rosa e tsavorite
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati con zaffiro rosa e tsavorite







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top