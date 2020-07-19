Ring with diamond: 10 rules to keep it well











The 10 rules to keep your diamond ring sparkling and perfect ♦ ︎

The diamond ring is the classic jewel that gives itself for engagement or some other important occasion. In short, it is a jewel more special than the others. Unfortunately, however, it can get damaged over time. That’s why care and attention are needed for your diamond ring. If you want to have a ring always shiny and clean, sparkling as when you received it (or purchased) read these 10 simple rules.



1 Beware of creams. First of all give time to creams, moisturizers, soaps and cosmetic products in general to be absorbed by the skin before wearing your ring. The reason is that cosmetics contain substances that can ruin the brilliance of the metal: they are enemies of jewelry.



2 Wear the ring last. Wear the ring only after you have completed the clothing: in this way you will prevent the diamond from becoming entangled in clothing while putting it on. It happens, in fact, that the diamond can come out of the setting if it attaches to a crease or an eyelet of the dress while you are wearing it. In this case there is also the risk of losing the stone, especially if it is very small: it can slip into who knows where and lose it forever.

3 Danger of house cleaning. Cleaning the house makes the environment healthier, but it can ruin your ring. Chemicals and bumps are enemies of your jewelry, especially diamond rings. If you need to wash the dishes, place the ring on a dry shelf away from detergents. Two drops of liquid detergent occasionally cannot ruin your ring with brilliant, but in the long run they can make the metal dull. Also, in housework it is easy to hit the ring against furniture or other surfaces that can even chip the stone. Of course, diamond is the hardest natural material that exists, but it is not indestructible.



4 No sport, watch out for the sea. But only when you wear your ring. Gardening or playing a sport are excellent activities, but they can damage or dirty the jewel. Between a bezel and the stone, or between the prongs that hold the diamond in place, dirt can easily nest, like the earth in the case of gardening. Not to mention the impacts that the ring can suffer when practicing sports. Does the diamond ring get damaged by sea water? A swim in the sea can leave traces of salt: if you have been imprudent enough to throw yourself into the water with a diamond ring, rinse it immediately in fresh water. Among other things, in contact with cold water, the fingers of the hand tend to decrease in volume and the risk of the year slipping out while swimming.



5 Stay awake. It is best not to sleep when wearing a diamond ring. During sleep, in fact, the metal can be inadvertently deformed: you cannot control the movements of your body in bed (especially if you have a restless sleep). The prongs that clamp the diamond on top of your ring are quite delicate: they can hold the stone, but not if they are subjected to a pressure of several kilos (even if you are thin, the ring still suffers). It is better to remember to remove the ring and put it in its case. Better still if you give him a clean first.

6 Purchase a magnifying glass. It is a great idea if you want to be aware of the conditions of your favorite jewel. Buy a good magnifying glass and carefully observe the wear and tear of the metal and the setting of the diamond, or the prongs (the claws that tighten the stone), which must be perfectly firm and in their original form. If you notice any problems, take the ring to the jeweler immediately. Better to correct a possible defect immediately.

7 A solitaire is happy alone. The single diamond ring is also called solitaire. It is a good reason to keep it alone, in its own box or case. In fact, if mixed with other jewels, the ring can easily be scratched, especially if it comes into contact with other hard stones: such as diamonds and rubies. In addition, the diamond ring is also a special symbol of affection, an anniversary, a happy moment. In short, your ring has the right to special treatment.



8 Grab it by the tail. It is a saying: we have never met a ring with a tail (although there are jewelers who indulge themselves in ring with strange shapes). We mean that when you lift the ring try not to grab it where the diamond is set, but take the golden circle between your fingers: the diamond so the stone will not be in contact with the fat of the skin, which tarnishes the brightness of the stone . In addition, you will not run the risk of deforming the most delicate part of the jewel, which serves to hold the stone firm.

9 Clean it! Clean it! Clean it! A diamond is forever, but dust also tends to remain with you for eternity. Inside, between the prongs and the stone, or in the bezel: day after day in your jewel grains of unwanted material accumulate. In addition to damaging the jewel, the (almost) invisible dirt can also create health problems, because it can hide dangerous viruses or bacilli. So, the diamond ring must be cleaned regularly, the ideal is once a week (if you always wear it): just a bowl of water and a few drops of detergent, as we have already explained here.



10 Every now and then, bring him back to his home. Which house? The jewelry, of course. If you really care about your ring and if you wear it frequently, it would be good to take it to the jeweler once a year for an overhaul and a thorough cleaning, maybe even for a rhodium-plating of the metal (the patina that makes the gold shiny and which tends to wear out over time). The jeweler will quickly return your shiny ring as you received it the first time, perhaps even eliminating any scratches on the metal.















