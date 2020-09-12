ANELLI, vetrina — September 12, 2020 at 5:00 am

Ring Around the Rosie with Spinelli Kilcollin




Spinelli Kilcollin‘s mission: to stay in the center of the circle ♦

Like Barack Obama, Yves Spinelli was born in Honolulu. But he, the son of Italian hairdressers, instead of pursuing a career as a lawyer, and then as a politician, chose the glittering world of precious stones. First, however, his father, Antoine Spinelli, hairstylist, introduced him to the world of fashion. In 1997, in fact, he moved to Los Angeles where he worked in the symbolic luxury boutique Maxfield.

Anello in argento, con oro rosa e giallo
The world of fashion taught Yves Spinelli some precious notions and put him in contact with those who later became his customers. Spinelli Kilcollin, a high-end jewelry company, was founded in 2010 together with the designer Dwyer Kilcollin and has over 50 luxury stores around the world where it sells its collections. The basic idea of ​​Spinelli’s style is quite simple but, at the same time, immediately recognizable. It all revolves around the idea of ​​the circle, which becomes an element that is also capable of uniting. Small rings, the Galaxy rings, in fact, become elements that hold other rings together. In this way the same geometric element is multiplied in two, three or four times. Or the small rings replace the central stone, or connect in a chain with the perfectly round elements. In a circle that never stops.
Anello Manava in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Raneth in oro rosa e argento
Anello Vela in argento e oro giallo
Anello in argento rodiato, oro e diamanti
Collana Verlaine in oro, argento rodiato e pavé di diamanti
Orecchino in argento rodiato nero
