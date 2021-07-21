









Gismondi 1754, listed on the Aims list of the Italian Stock Exchange, continues its policy of quarterly reporting (even if it does not have the obligation) of the business. According to the latest data released, sales in the second quarter of 2021 recorded a total consolidated management turnover of 2.5 million euros, up 55%, compared to 1.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. A figure that highlights the continuous and sustained growth of the Group in the first half, considering that in Q1 sales were 1.4 million.



Compared to the corresponding period 2020, the growth in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by sales in the wholesale channel, both at European level and in the USA, with triple-digit percentage changes: + 442% the delta in Europe (revenues of 309,000 euros ) and a strong recovery in the United States, where sales have fully restarted with revenues of € 268,000. The Special Sales segment, which characterizes the Gismondi 1754 tailor-made philosophy, also achieved + 19% compared to the second quarter of 2020, going from € 933,954 to € 1.1 million. The St. Moritz store that closes with + 84% sales compared to the same quarter of 2020 (50,669 euros).«The gradual return to reopening and moving is certainly a positive sign that also reverberates in the greater willingness to buy. Thanks to the digital channel, Gismondi 1754 has managed to consolidate even in the most difficult moments of the pandemic in 2020 and now finds even more benefit from being able to return to exploiting all sales channels globally. In this sense, it is significant to note that the overall consolidated sales results of the first half of 2021, equal to 3,903,173 euros, recorded a + 76% growth compared to those of the first half of 2019, when the covid was not yet available and , therefore, with a more directly comparable market situation ”, reads a note from the company.