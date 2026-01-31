High Jewelry in Paris for the Fashion Shows: the collection created by Gaia Repossi.

Gaia Repossi softens minimalism with the new high jewelry collection presented in Paris during Haute Couture Week. The brand she founded, Repossi, now part of the LVMH group, presented the second installment of Blast, a collection inspired by the 1980s. The first installment was presented last summer. Now, 21 more jewels have been added, featuring substantial volumes in white, rose, and black gold. Boldly colored stones are highly prized in today’s jewelry, and Blast embraces this trend.

The jewels feature bold hues, such as the orange of mandarin garnets, peach tourmalines, yellow topazes, and citrines, or the blue hues of sapphires, tanzanites, and indicolite tourmalines, which create a contrast with the use of pavé diamonds and white gold. The rings, earrings, and bracelets, crafted from a series of gold threads and a selection of precious and colored stones in various shapes—oval, pear, cushion, and round—in two vibrant color palettes, create a special visual impact.